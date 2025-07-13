Goldberg's final match ruined by WWE; wrestling veteran upset with bad presentation - "What the hell is going on?" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Goldberg's final WWE match. The star faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

It was pure drama in the main event as the two megastars took to the ring. Despite his age, Goldberg managed to keep up with The Ring General. However, Gunther's endurance proved just too much for the veteran wrestler as he finally tapped out to a vicious Sleeper Hold to end the match.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, an emotional Bill Apter spoke about the legend's last match. He noted that fans were excited to see the match, but WWE immediately broke into a commercial as soon as he entered the ring. The veteran journalist said he wanted to see the 58-year-old legend pacing in the ring, but claimed that the commercials made it hard to keep track.

Ad

Trending

"When he got into the ring, the fans went crazy. He looked like he was aching a little bit. But the part that bothered me was, he was standing there with Gunther, and there was a long commercial." He continued, "He's in the ring with Gunther, and a minute and a half, two minutes of commercials. I'm wondering, what the hell is going on? I want to see Goldberg pacing back and forth. I don't know if there was any Goldberg pacing back and forth." [From 3:53 onwards]

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

The WCW veteran admittedly had a tough night in the ring. After the match, he cut a promo thanking his friends and family who showed up. He also expressed gratitude to wrestling fans for supporting him from day one.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!