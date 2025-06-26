Goldberg's family member may join WWE in the future (Exclusive)

Goldberg is one of the greatest legends in WWE history, with a sizeable fan base. While many think that his match with Gunther will be his retirement fight, his legacy may be continued by his son, Gage, someday.

Gage is currently focusing on football, playing for the University of Colorado. While he has appeared in the Stamford-based promotion's programming occasionally, he will apparently only join the company as a wrestler if he decides he is done with his football career. He made it clear that while WWE was a backup plan, he was concentrating on football 100% at present.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, he made it clear that a WWE career was not out of the question for him. He said:

"It's there. It's a backup plan for sure. Football's a priority 100%, but it's a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%." [4:28 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Gage Goldberg has previously talked about being a WWE legend's son

According to Gage, being Goldberg's son definitely has its ups and downs, which he has witnessed firsthand.

Speaking in a previous interview with Bill Apter, Gage had talked about how his opponents in football targeted him in particular. He also mentioned how it was tough to be in his position.

"I mean, it's definitely tough. You got the upsides and the downsides, for sure. Real-life scenario, you're in a football game, every single play there's someone coming for your head because you got the last name Goldberg on your jersey, so, that's definitely one thing." [1:17 – 1:33]

Gage will also be in attendance during his father's match against Gunther at SNME. It remains to be seen how the bout will pan out at the event.

