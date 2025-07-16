Cody Rhodes teases WrestleMania match against 20-time WWE champion

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has teased a massive WrestleMania clash against a popular star. The American Nightmare has already locked horns with the star on multiple occasions.

Ad

The 40-year-old has a lot of history with WWE veteran Randy Orton. The Viper is among the most decorated stars on the roster with 20 championship wins to his name, including 14 world titles. He has also held the United States Title and the Intercontinental Championship once each, in addition to four tag team title wins.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso, Cody Rhodes noted that he could have a six-month-long program with his former Legacy stablemate leading to a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. He pointed out that their recent encounter in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament had completely different stakes.

Ad

Trending

"Randy and I have a lot of history. We could do a six-month program that leads to WrestleMania. There is a lot of meat on the bone. It was a different type of build here with the tournament, with a whole different set of stakes. I like the stakes of the tournament with the main event of SummerSlam on the line. I think we’ll get into our history down the road, too," he said. [H/T: Justin Barrasso's Substack]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE analyst comments on Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn

During an episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts shared his take on Cody Rhodes speaking about the possibility of a heel turn.

Roberts opined that Rhodes was right in saying he wasn't completely aware of the timeline of his potential heel turn. He added that it could happen as early as within a month or could take as long as three years.

Ad

"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] was bluffing when he said he doesn't have a time frame on it. Could Cody turn heel at SummerSlam? I suppose he could. He could turn heel in a month or so. It could also take a year. It could also take three years because we're witnessing, effectively simultaneously, stories being told on a micro and a macro level," he said.

Ad

You can check out Sam Roberts' comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes is all set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Although he has never defeated The Cenation Leader in a singles match, Rhodes pinned the veteran in a tag team bout at WWE Money in the Bank. The American Nightmare will be hoping to replicate the performance at The Biggest Party of the Summer and reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.