Cody Rhodes could turn heel for the first time in over a decade, says WWE analyst, depending on a major factor

Cody Rhodes is the biggest face in WWE, and The American Nightmare has punched his ticket for SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey. Meanwhile, analyst Sam Roberts thinks the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament winner could turn heel depending on a major factor.

In 2013, Cody Rhodes was a heel and teamed up with Damien Sandow. A few months later, the partnership with Sandow ended, and Rhodes went head-to-head against The Authority as he teamed up with Goldust. It's been over a decade, and the second-generation star hasn't turned heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts reacted to a recent clip where The American Nightmare talked about a potential heel turn. Moreover, Roberts reviewed the entire King of the Ring Tournament leading up to Rhodes' victory against Randy Orton at Night of Champions.

The analyst thinks crowd reaction plays a major factor and believes it's in their hands when the 40-year-old WWE star should embrace his dark side. He further clarified his thoughts by giving an example of Cody Rhodes' time in All Elite Wrestling.

"Cody was a heel because he wouldn't be a heel in AEW because people were ready for it, and he wouldn't do it. I'll never turn. They booed him, and he said, I'll never turn, and it made them boo him more. So, technically, not turning heel made him a heel, Roberts said. (From 24:17 to 24:35)

Later, Roberts said the heel turn could happen anytime, even at the upcoming Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] was bluffing when he said he doesn't have a time frame on it. Could Cody turn heel at SummerSlam? I suppose he could. He could turn heel in a month or so. It could also take a year. It could also take three years because we're witnessing, effectively simultaneously, stories being told on a micro and a macro level." (From 25:55 to 26:18)

Cody Rhodes addresses upcoming title match at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes' dream run ended when he hesitated to use the Undisputed WWE Championship to attack John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, The Franchise Player used the foreign object and became a 17-time WWE World Champion at the event.

In an appearance on Busted Open, the 40-year-old WWE star addressed his upcoming title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. The American Nightmare said he would try his best to win the title back and had learned from his past mistakes.

"I can tell you the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I will put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I’d like to get ‘em to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," Rhodes said.

It'll be interesting to see if Rhodes leaves the mega event as champion.

