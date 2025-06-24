Cody Rhodes officially confirms the date for his heel turn

Cody Rhodes has officially confirmed the date for his heel turn, admitting that he's at the tail end of his run as a babyface.
Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, but could be on the verge of earning himself a highly anticipated rematch. Rhodes has qualified for the final of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament and will face Randy Orton at Night of Champions. A win would guarantee The American Nightmare a title shot at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.
Speaking to Kay Adams, Rhodes confirmed that he still has a year as a babyface, but that timeframe could be stretched to at least three years.
“I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense," said Rhodes. [H/T TJRWrestling]
Check out Rhodes' interview here:
Sam Roberts has speculated that Cody Rhodes will lose the final of the King of the Ring Tournament
Sam Roberts has speculated Randy Orton could beat Cody Rhodes in the final of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament and challenge Goldberg for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The Hall of Famer will challenge Gunther for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Roberts spoke about the following scenario:
"Maybe Goldberg lies, cheats, and steals [to defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship]—I don't know, it's possible. But now, what if Randy Orton beats Cody Rhodes [and] becomes King of the Ring; he fights Goldberg at SummerSlam. Stranger things could happen."
Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in the main event of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Rhodes now has the opportunity to win his first-ever King of the Ring Tournament and potentially become a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion unless he decides to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.
