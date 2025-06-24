Randy Orton to beat Cody Rhodes & face WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam, analyst believes

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to lock horns at Night of Champions for the prestigious King of the Ring title. With the winner earning a world championship opportunity at SummerSlam, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts has put forth a wild and unexpected scenario.

Ad

The Apex Predator defeated Sami Zayn to advance to the KOTR tournament finals. Similarly, on this week's RAW, The American Nightmare defeated Jey Uso to punch his ticket for the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, in what is being billed as his final match, Goldberg is scheduled to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Sam Roberts pondered a situation where Da Man secures the World Heavyweight Championship from The Ring General. He also entertained the idea of Randy Orton emerging victorious over Cody Rhodes to become the 2025 King of the Ring.

Ad

Trending

The 41-year-old analyst then proposed that The Viper could potentially face the WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam. Roberts felt that Goldberg, as the world champion, might reconsider retiring from professional wrestling.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

"Maybe Goldberg lies, cheats, and steals [to defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship]—I don't know, it's possible. But now, what if Randy Orton beats Cody Rhodes [and] becomes King of the Ring; he fights Goldberg at SummerSlam. Stranger things could happen," Roberts said. ["But Goldberg said this is his last match," said Megan Morant.] "But then, he would also be the [world heavyweight] champion," he added. [From 20:07 to 20:26]

Ad

Check out the entire podcast below:

Ad

Randy Orton confirms he wants to face WWE legend at SummerSlam

At the recent SummerSlam Kickoff Show, The Legend Killer dropped a massive statement. Since John Cena vs. CM Punk will compete for the Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions, Randy Orton was asked who he would like to face at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer if he were to win the King of the Ring tournament.

Ad

The 45-year-old WWE veteran claimed that he would like to collide with John Cena at SummerSlam and stop the latter from ruining wrestling.

"But I gotta, I promised the WWE Universe that I was gonna remove John Cena's head from the shoulders. And that's what I gotta do. Cena said he was gonna ruin wrestling. He talks shit about family. You can't do that. So the answer is John Cena. I wanna kick John Cena's a**," he said.

Ad

Ad

Fans will have to wait to see if Randy Orton defeats Cody Rhodes this Saturday. The outcome will determine if The Viper goes on to face CM Punk, John Cena, Gunther, or Goldberg at SummerSlam.

Please credit the RAW Recap podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!