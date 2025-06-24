Randy Orton's opponent for King of the Ring final confirmed after Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Randy Orton was the first star to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, and Cody Rhodes faced Jey Uso on WWE RAW to determine who would wrestle The Viper at Night of Champions. The match took place in the main event of the red brand.

During the bout, The American Nightmare hit the Yeet Master with a chop in the corner. The latter missed a running hip attack and got locked in the Figure Four. Jey Uso managed to grab the bottom rope to break the hold. He planted the former WWE Champion with a Samoan Drop and went for a splash but Rhodes got his knees up.

Cody locked Jey in a Kimura and the latter locked him in a sleeper hold. Cody Rhodes tried to do a suicide dive but ran into a right hand. Jey Uso planted his friend and partner with a powerslam before getting nailed with a Cody Cutter. Rhodes went for a Disaster Kick but got caught with a spear.

Jey Uso hit a Crossroads but only got a two-count. He speared Cody, went for the splash but got taken down with another cutter. Finally, The American Nightmare nailed The Yeet Master with a Crossroads and got the victory. It'll be Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton at Night of Champions.

