  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Randy Orton's opponent for King of the Ring final confirmed after Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Randy Orton's opponent for King of the Ring final confirmed after Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 24, 2025 04:03 GMT
Will Randy be the next King of the Ring? (Images via WWE.com)
Will Randy be the next King of the Ring? (Images via WWE.com)

Randy Orton was the first star to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, and Cody Rhodes faced Jey Uso on WWE RAW to determine who would wrestle The Viper at Night of Champions. The match took place in the main event of the red brand.

Ad

During the bout, The American Nightmare hit the Yeet Master with a chop in the corner. The latter missed a running hip attack and got locked in the Figure Four. Jey Uso managed to grab the bottom rope to break the hold. He planted the former WWE Champion with a Samoan Drop and went for a splash but Rhodes got his knees up.

Cody locked Jey in a Kimura and the latter locked him in a sleeper hold. Cody Rhodes tried to do a suicide dive but ran into a right hand. Jey Uso planted his friend and partner with a powerslam before getting nailed with a Cody Cutter. Rhodes went for a Disaster Kick but got caught with a spear.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jey Uso hit a Crossroads but only got a two-count. He speared Cody, went for the splash but got taken down with another cutter. Finally, The American Nightmare nailed The Yeet Master with a Crossroads and got the victory. It'll be Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton at Night of Champions.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications