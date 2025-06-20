BREAKING: WWE confirms Goldberg's final match

WWE has now officially revealed Goldberg's retirement match. This comes after the Hall of Famer's recent appearance on Monday Night RAW.
On the June 16 edition of the red brand's show, Da Man made his shocking return. Initially, it seemed that the former Universal Champion was praising Gunther during their segment, but this proved to be the calm before the storm. Driven by his passion for wrestling and the animosity from their previous meeting at Bad Blood 2024, Goldberg issued a challenge to The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.
The two powerhouses are now set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. At first, it was uncertain if this would be the Hall of Famer's final in-ring encounter.
However, an official press release issued today by World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed that Goldberg's World Heavyweight Title clash with Gunther will indeed serve as his retirement bout.
Below is an excerpt from the article posted by the Stamford-based company:
"WWE today announced that individual event tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on Saturday, July 12 – headlined by Goldberg’s final match versus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther – as well as tickets for Evolution on Sunday, July 13, will go on sale Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com."
Fans will have to wait and see if the 58-year-old legend dethrones The Ring General in his retirement match for the World Heavyweight Championship next month.