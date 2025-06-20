  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg
  • BREAKING: WWE confirms Goldberg's final match

BREAKING: WWE confirms Goldberg's final match

By Akash Dhakite
Published Jun 20, 2025 15:18 GMT
Goldberg is a former Universal Champion. [Pictures via: WWE.com]
Goldberg is a former Universal Champion. [Pictures via: WWE.com]

WWE has now officially revealed Goldberg's retirement match. This comes after the Hall of Famer's recent appearance on Monday Night RAW.

On the June 16 edition of the red brand's show, Da Man made his shocking return. Initially, it seemed that the former Universal Champion was praising Gunther during their segment, but this proved to be the calm before the storm. Driven by his passion for wrestling and the animosity from their previous meeting at Bad Blood 2024, Goldberg issued a challenge to The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The two powerhouses are now set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. At first, it was uncertain if this would be the Hall of Famer's final in-ring encounter.

also-read-trending Trending

However, an official press release issued today by World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed that Goldberg's World Heavyweight Title clash with Gunther will indeed serve as his retirement bout.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Below is an excerpt from the article posted by the Stamford-based company:

"WWE today announced that individual event tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on Saturday, July 12 – headlined by Goldberg’s final match versus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther – as well as tickets for Evolution on Sunday, July 13, will go on sale Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com."

Fans will have to wait and see if the 58-year-old legend dethrones The Ring General in his retirement match for the World Heavyweight Championship next month.

About the author
Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Twitter icon

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications