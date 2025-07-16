Seth Rollins shares big update on WWE return

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. While fans initially hoped it was a work, it turned out that Rollins was legitimately injured. Since then, speculation has been brewing about the extent of his injury, his current status, and when he will return to the ring.

The current Money in the Bank holder was reportedly on crutches backstage at WWE Evolution, and it was later revealed that he would need to get an MRI to give more insight into the severity of the injury. Rollins has now provided an update on the injury and also shared a timeframe for his return.

Seth Rollins was a guest host on The Rich Eisen Show and discussed his injury in detail, as well as how long he expects to be out of action.

"When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. Then we got out of the match and we move forward. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama, where our specialists are at. We tried to take a look at the knee. There was some imaging, it was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and then we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. And what I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time," he said. [From 0:30-1:06]

The Visionary said the business would move on and then discussed when he expects to return to the ring.

"This isn’t the first time that I’ve been injured, it won’t be the last time. I’ve always just got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. I'm like 'can I make it back for WrestleMania? For WrestleMania season, for the whole thing? So, my brain always goes there. I feel good about that. But beyond a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we receive a better answer on the MRI. That’s where it’s at," he added [From 1:16-1:40]

The injury comes at a bad time for WWE and Rollins. The company was booking him and his faction, involving Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, strongly on RAW, and the group seemed to be lined up for several big storylines in the coming months.

However, with Seth Rollins's injury and his likely absence from SummerSlam, those plans will most likely be heavily impacted.

Seth Rollins has been troubled by knee injuries in the past

During his first run as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins had to vacate the title after he hurt his knee during a live event in Ireland. He ended up tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL), and meniscus in his right knee and ended up missing seven months of action.

He then tore his MCL on the same knee in 2016, but didn't miss much in-ring time. In the build-up to WrestleMania XL in 2024, he tore the meniscus in his left knee in January. Despite the injury, he ended up competing at both nights of the PLE and subsequently remained sidelined for the next two months.

In addition to this, The Architect has also dealt with persistent lower back issues over the years. Fans will hope for the timely return of Seth Rollins so that he continues to be a part of major WWE storylines.

