Massive update on WWE's plans for Seth Rollins following injury - Reports

There has been a huge update regarding WWE's plans for Seth Rollins following his injury. The Visionary was in action at Saturday Night's Main Event last night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rollins suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary went for a springboard Moonsault, but grabbed his knee in pain when he landed. Knight capitalized on the situation and connected with a BFT for the pinfall victory.

According to a new report from Ringside News, Seth Rollins is not factored into Gunther's upcoming WWE SummerSlam plans following the injury. The report noted that there was never a plan for Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Architect won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match last month to earn a guaranteed title shot. Gunther defeated Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. It was Goldberg's final match, and he addressed the crowd following the loss.

Wrestling veteran reacts to Seth Rollins' injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins getting injured during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter admitted that he initially thought the injury was a work during the match. He noted that it was rare to see Rollins lose a match clean and was expecting the former champion to kick out when he was pinned.

"That's what I thought. He [Rollins] was gonna come out in the Gunther Goldberg match. When they called in the doctor, you know, the doctor could have stopped it at that point. But it's rare that you'll see Seth Rollins just take a clean pin like that. I was waiting for a kick out for a shoulder up." [From 19:20 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The 39-year-old is currently aligned with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how much time Rollins misses due to the injury.

