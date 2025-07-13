Seth Rollins' injury raises eyebrows; wrestling veteran thought it was a setup: "I was waiting for a kick out" (Exclusive)

WWE star Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. The star was in action against LA Knight in a singles match.

Rollins and Knight were in the middle of an explosive showdown when The Visionary's knee suddenly buckled. He had problems standing up and eventually fell victim to the BFT, giving The Megastar a huge win.

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter felt the injury was a work. The veteran journalist hoped that Seth Rollins would show up after the main event and cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. He was shocked to see The Visionary suffer a clean pinfall loss against Knight. He was looking for a possible kick out or shoulder not touching the mat situation, but the match ended clean.

"That's what I thought. He [Seth Rollins] was gonna come out in the Gunther Goldberg match. When they called in the doctor, you know, the doctor could have stopped it at that point. But it's rare that you'll see Seth Rollins just take a clean pin like that. I was waiting for a kick out for a shoulder up." [From 19:20 onwards]

After the match, Rollins had to be helped to the back. Several media outlets reported that the injury was legit and will possibly keep the former world champion out of action for a while.

