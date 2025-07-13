Heartbreaking Seth Rollins injury update following WWE SNME - Reports

Seth Rollins' match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event came to an abrupt end after he seemingly suffered a knee injury. Knight hit a BFT on The Visionary to pick up the win.

After the match, Rollins was helped to the back by several members of the medical team, and there was much speculation about whether the injury was part of a storyline or real.

It has been confirmed by Fightful Select that the injury is real. Meanwhile, PWInsider reported that Rollins was originally supposed to win the match, but a change was made when the injury happened. The potential update might disappoint many fans of the RAW Superstar.

The report noted that the injury was not known by WWE medical staff before the match, meaning Rollins could be sidelined for several weeks if the issue is serious. Of course, The Visionary's career has been plagued by knee injuries. He injured his MCL, ACL, and meniscus in 2015, which forced him to undergo surgery and a year of rehab.

Rollins changed up much of his moveset following the injury, but his knees have remained an issue for him. It seems that Mr. Money in the Bank tweaked his knee while performing a springboard maneuver at SNME.

What does this mean for Seth Rollins and SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins is in the middle of a major storyline on WWE RAW, which is expected to lead to the return of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is featured on the poster for SummerSlam, and recent reports suggest that he could be back before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Seth Rollins being injured could force WWE to rewrite a lot of the SummerSlam build since Reigns was expected to go after his former Shield teammate upon his comeback. That said, since Rollins is leading a stable, there's a way to still include him in the build if not in the match and allow him to be at ringside and on the mic until he is healed. It all depends on the severity of the injury.

