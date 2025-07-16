WWE is weeks away from hosting the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey, and one major name was asked about his status with NXT's Lola Vice ahead of the event.

Damian Priest and Lola Vice were spotted together at a New York Yankees game, sparking speculation and rumors that they are a couple. While both remained quiet about the matter, a question was directly raised towards The Archer of Infamy at a recent show.

In an appearance on Fox5's Good Day New York, one of the hosts asked Priest about his appearance with Lola Vice at the Yankees' game. While it was asked indirectly, the former World Heavyweight Champion addressed it by saying "no comment" and laughed it off.

"Wow, I don't know about all that. No comment. No comment," Priest jokingly addressed it.

Did Damian Priest date a popular WWE name?

After Rusev and Lana got separated for a while in 2023, rumors spread that Damian Priest might be dating The Ravishing Russian in real life, as the two were seen together on multiple occasions. However, the 40-year-old WWE legend put the assumptions and speculations to rest when she addressed it herself.

During an Instagram Live, Lana was asked about Damian Priest, and she cleared the air on her relationship with The Archer of Infamy. She explained that she and Priest are friends, and the internet rumor has no truth to it.

"No, I am not dating Damian Priest. [laughs] That is very much... that was a funny internet rumor. You know what's always really funny for me? If I post a guy... it's like: [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up in March and April," Perry said.

After Rusev's return to the Stamford-based promotion, Lana signed a new Legends deal with WWE. The Bulgarian Brute is currently feuding with Sheamus on the red brand, and The Ravishing Russian is yet to make an appearance for the company.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Fox 5 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

