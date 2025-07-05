Lola Vice is dating major WWE name, fans speculate

WWE's Lola Vice is a notable name on NXT, but superstars have often dated other performers regardless of the brand or promotion they're associated with. Fans recently brought an interesting conversation to light, hinting at Vice potentially dating a major name.

Damian Priest and Lola Vice's dating speculation spread like wildfire when the two were spotted together at a recent New York Yankees game. While many speculated that the two were dating, both stars remained quiet about the matter at hand and didn't address any speculation.

Recently, Lola Vice uploaded a post on Instagram featuring Damian Priest with the caption "Happy 4th 🇺🇸😏." Fans didn't react to it immediately, as it could've just been a friendly post. However, fans then noticed an interesting conversation between the two stars, further fueling speculation about them dating each other.

"us wepa!," Priest wrote on Instagram.

Later, Vice reacted to it:

"😉," Vice's reply.

Damian Priest and Lola Vice's exchange on Instagram! [Image credit: Vice's Instagram]

The replies have many fans believing that the two are dating each other, and the post was flooded with comments for the two stars.

Fan reaction to Lola Vice's post! [Image credit: Lola Vice's Instagram]

There's still no official statement from either star, but fans are convinced that this could be the start of a new couple in WWE.

Has Damian Priest dated former WWE star Lana?

Damian Priest became a popular name in the Stamford-based promotion when he joined The Judgment Day. The 42-year-old WWE star reached new heights in the company under the Triple H-led creative regime, as he won the Money in the Bank contract and became the second person to cash it in at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Moreover, Priest had a solid run as the World Heavyweight Champion before losing the title to Gunther. The Archer of Infamy is often rumored and speculated to have dated superstars on the roster. Lana, aka CJ Perry, cleared the air on such rumors in the past. She revealed she never had a relationship with the former Judgment Day member.

"No, I am not dating Damian Priest. [laughs] That is very much... that was a funny internet rumor. You know what's always really funny for me? If I post a guy... it's like: [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up in March and April," Perry said.

Fans have to wait and see if Priest and Vice comment on this in the coming weeks.

