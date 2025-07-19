  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025 updated match card following SmackDown: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes changed; 2 new title matches

WWE SummerSlam 2025 updated match card following SmackDown: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes changed; 2 new title matches

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 19, 2025 07:42 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

On last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, several more matches were made official for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam two weeks from this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ad

While John Cena and Cody Rhodes' match for the Undisputed WWE Championship was "made official" via a contract signing, it was also revealed that it would be a Street Fight. The match will, in all likelihood, be the main event on Night 2 of SummerSlam.

Two more title matches at SummerSlam, for the United States Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, were also announced on Friday Night SmackDown last night. Here is the updated lineup for the show:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (C) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight)
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (C) vs. CM Punk
  • Women’s World Championship: Naomi (C) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Jade Cargill
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (C) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
  • WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lyra Valkyria
  • WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (C) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage Match)
  • Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Which matches are likely to main event SummerSlam?

Seemingly a lock, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are expected to main event Night 2, much like WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. There are several contenders for the main event of Night 1. In a repeat of 'Mania, CM Punk could once again be involved, since he is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Ad
Ad

Punk possibly winning his first title in WWE since 2013 would be an incredible moment to close the night, especially as he fights as the valiant underdog against the dominant Gunther.

Meanwhile, with rumors of a shocking Seth Rollins cash-in despite what was seemingly a legitimate injury he suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event, he may have worked everybody in his quest to replicate his WrestleMania 31 shenanigans and pull off Heist of the Century 2.0.

Ad
Ad

SummerSlam might see him screw over Punk once again and stand tall to end the show, much like WrestleMania 41. This time, though, with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Other dark horse contenders for the Main Event spots include the Women's World Championship Match and the Women's Intercontinental Championship Match or a Singles/Tag Team Match featuring Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker, with Jey Uso and Bronson Reed perhaps involved. However, Punk and Gunther seem like quite a safe bet to main event the show.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications