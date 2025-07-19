WWE SummerSlam 2025 updated match card following SmackDown: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes changed; 2 new title matches

On last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, several more matches were made official for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam two weeks from this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.While John Cena and Cody Rhodes' match for the Undisputed WWE Championship was &quot;made official&quot; via a contract signing, it was also revealed that it would be a Street Fight. The match will, in all likelihood, be the main event on Night 2 of SummerSlam.Two more title matches at SummerSlam, for the United States Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, were also announced on Friday Night SmackDown last night. Here is the updated lineup for the show:Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (C) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight)World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (C) vs. CM PunkWomen’s World Championship: Naomi (C) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKYWWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Jade CargillWWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (C) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa BlissWWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lyra ValkyriaWWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (C) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage Match)Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhich matches are likely to main event SummerSlam?Seemingly a lock, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are expected to main event Night 2, much like WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. There are several contenders for the main event of Night 1. In a repeat of 'Mania, CM Punk could once again be involved, since he is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPunk possibly winning his first title in WWE since 2013 would be an incredible moment to close the night, especially as he fights as the valiant underdog against the dominant Gunther. Meanwhile, with rumors of a shocking Seth Rollins cash-in despite what was seemingly a legitimate injury he suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event, he may have worked everybody in his quest to replicate his WrestleMania 31 shenanigans and pull off Heist of the Century 2.0.SummerSlam might see him screw over Punk once again and stand tall to end the show, much like WrestleMania 41. This time, though, with the World Heavyweight Championship. Other dark horse contenders for the Main Event spots include the Women's World Championship Match and the Women's Intercontinental Championship Match or a Singles/Tag Team Match featuring Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker, with Jey Uso and Bronson Reed perhaps involved. However, Punk and Gunther seem like quite a safe bet to main event the show.