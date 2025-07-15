3 Reasons why CM Punk is challenging Gunther for the WWE World Title at SummerSlam

The latest episode of WWE RAW hosted a five-man Gauntlet Match in the main event featuring top superstars. Bron Breakker started the match with Penta. He beat the former AEW star, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a row, and faced CM Punk in the end.

Bronson Reed attempted to help Breakker secure the win, much like against Jey Uso. However, The Yeet Master rushed back and assisted Punk in a fair fight. The Best in the World managed to outclass Bron and win the match, earning a spot at the historic WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In this article, we will explore three reasons why CM Punk is challenging Gunther for the title at The Biggest Party of Summer.

#1. Seth Rollins’ injury

The Visionary sustained an unfortunate knee injury during his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 after landing awkwardly on his right leg while attempting a springboard moonsault.

Rollins was involved in a feud with CM Punk and LA Knight at the same time. Many believed Roman Reigns would return and team up with Knight and Punk against Rollins and his heel group, possibly in a six-man tag match. However, Rollins’ injury has forced the company to change those plans.

Therefore, Punk was inserted into the title bout against Gunther. Meanwhile, Reigns and Jey Uso might face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match, as the groundwork for it was laid on the latest episode of RAW.

#2. CM Punk could win the singles WWE title

Punk made his much-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Since then, the legend has been on a roll and has been part of five-star classics against top stars.

Despite being a top guy and staying relevant for a long time at the top, Punk hasn’t won a single title since his return. SummerSlam 2025 could be the perfect time for him to win his first title in his current stint.

Punk has been a strong ambassador for the company, and his becoming champion would open many doors for major bouts. Rollins cashing in on Punk would be a generational moment.

#3. Solid opponent for Gunther

The Ring General has gone beyond his role as World Heavyweight Champion by defeating the former Universal Champion Goldberg, who also retired from in-ring competition.

A victory over a legend like Goldberg has significantly elevated Gunther as the top guy, and for the same reason, he needs an even tougher challenge at the historic SummerSlam 2025.

Therefore, CM Punk got the opportunity for the WWE title next, as there are only a few stars on RAW with the hype and legacy he has carrying.

