  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Roman Reigns to walk away from WWE again at SummerSlam after 36-year-old star injures him? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns to walk away from WWE again at SummerSlam after 36-year-old star injures him? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 15, 2025 09:18 GMT
Roman Reigns returned on RAW! (Image credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns returned on RAW! (Image credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return on the post-Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 episode of WWE RAW. The OTC saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from getting brutally attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after the Best in the World won the Gauntlet match and punched his ticket to SummerSlam 2025 against Gunther for the world title.

Ad

Meanwhile, it appeared Roman Reigns and Jey Uso would align the forces to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team bout. Things could turn ugly at the Biggest Party of the Summer, and The Head of the Table might go on another extended hiatus after getting brutalized by Big Bronson Reed, taking multiple Tsunamis in a row.

Reigns would certainly leave WWE after SummerSlam 2025 to film the Street Fighter movie he is part of. Hence, Reed taking him out at SummerSlam would serve as a perfect send-off for the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Roman Reigns sends a warning following his WWE return

After a ground-breaking return to the Stamford-based promotion on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and laying out both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso in the process, the Undisputed Tribal Chief has sent a chilling warning to all his foes.

Ad

The Original Tribal Chief tweeted from his official X/Twitter account that more receipts are on the way. Hinting that he would punish Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed more.

“More receipts to come! Good to be back. WWE Raw,” wrote the Original Tribal Chief.

With all the buzz attached to his name and his potential return bout at the Biggest Party of the Summer, it will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications