Roman Reigns to walk away from WWE again at SummerSlam after 36-year-old star injures him? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return on the post-Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 episode of WWE RAW. The OTC saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from getting brutally attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after the Best in the World won the Gauntlet match and punched his ticket to SummerSlam 2025 against Gunther for the world title.

Meanwhile, it appeared Roman Reigns and Jey Uso would align the forces to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team bout. Things could turn ugly at the Biggest Party of the Summer, and The Head of the Table might go on another extended hiatus after getting brutalized by Big Bronson Reed, taking multiple Tsunamis in a row.

Reigns would certainly leave WWE after SummerSlam 2025 to film the Street Fighter movie he is part of. Hence, Reed taking him out at SummerSlam would serve as a perfect send-off for the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Roman Reigns sends a warning following his WWE return

After a ground-breaking return to the Stamford-based promotion on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and laying out both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso in the process, the Undisputed Tribal Chief has sent a chilling warning to all his foes.

The Original Tribal Chief tweeted from his official X/Twitter account that more receipts are on the way. Hinting that he would punish Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed more.

“More receipts to come! Good to be back. WWE Raw,” wrote the Original Tribal Chief.

With all the buzz attached to his name and his potential return bout at the Biggest Party of the Summer, it will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

