Triple H told by SummerSlam 2025 host Cardi B to leave major WWE star off the card

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 19, 2025 08:03 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (Image via WWE.com)
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has received a surprising request regarding SummerSlam 2025 from Cardi B. The rapper will be hosting The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 2 and 3.

Cardi B has been interacting with various female WWE stars on X/Twitter in the past few days, including Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Chelsea Green. This led to Triple H hinting at her getting in the ring at SummerSlam 2025, with Bayley volunteering herself for the spot.

However, Cardi B doesn't want to come face-to-face with The Role Model. She responded to Bayley with a quote-tweet by tagging Triple H and telling him to "leave her at home," in a comment that was likely made in jest:

"🙄🙄 @TripleH leave her at home…," Cardi B tweeted in response to Bayley's challenge.

It remains to be seen who Cardi B will get in the ring with. If Bayley ends up not being on SummerSlam 2025, she will have missed the two biggest WWE shows of the year. The Role Model was taken off WrestleMania 41 at the last minute, following an off-camera backstage attack from Becky Lynch.

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 match card

Following this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, the SummerSlam 2025 card looks a lot fuller. Multiple matches were added, while the main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes has received a stipulation.

Here is the full line-up:

  1. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes - Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship
  2. Gunther vs. CM Punk - World Heavyweight Championship
  3. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Championship
  4. Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship
  5. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria - Women's Intercontinental Championship
  6. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
  7. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu - Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship
  8. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
More matches are set to be added on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles, subject to medical clearance. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is likely set to be in action at SummerSlam 2025, as well. The OTC may face Bron Breakker one-on-one, with the possibility of Jey Uso and Bronson Reed being added to make it a tag team match.

Edited by Divesh Merani
