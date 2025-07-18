Triple H teases blockbuster SummerSlam match; Bayley volunteers

Triple H suggested that a major star could be in action at WWE SummerSlam, and Bayley reacted to the message. The Role Model lost to Lyra Valkyria this past Monday night on WWE RAW.Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Triple H took to social media to respond to a message from Cardi B. The popular rapper will be the host of SummerSlam next month and seemingly suggested that she may get in the ring at the PLE. The Game responded to her message and suggested that someone from the locker room could step up to Cardi B.&quot;I guess we’ll see who steps to you in person at #SummerSlam…,&quot; he wrote.Bayley reacted to the 55-year-old's message and noted that she is not currently scheduled for a match at SummerSlam.&quot;I’m free,&quot; she wrote.Lyra Valkyria defeated the former leader of Damage CTRL this past Monday night on RAW. As a result of the victory, she will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.Former WWE writer believes Triple H's creative team will be exposed in upcoming seriesWrestling legend Vince Russo believes Triple H's creative team will be exposed in the upcoming WWE Unreal series on Netflix.Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that the series might make Triple H look bad. He suggested that the company currently has a lack of creativity and was unsure of why they would want to show fans that.&quot;That Unreal series to me is just gonna be so freaking comical,&quot; Russo said. &quot;When you have guys sitting around in suits and ties trying to come up with wrestling angles, and they just keep going back to the same wrestling angle over and over, I don't know why they would want to expose their lack of creativity that way.&quot; [0:34 – 0:55]You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:Jelly Roll will be teaming up with Randy Orton to battle Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2025. Only time will tell if Cardi B decides to compete in a match at the PLE next month as well.