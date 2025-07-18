  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • Triple H teases blockbuster SummerSlam match; Bayley volunteers

Triple H teases blockbuster SummerSlam match; Bayley volunteers

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 18, 2025 23:53 GMT
SummerSlam will air live from New Jersey in August. [Image credits: WWE.com/ Bayley on Instagram]
SummerSlam will air live from New Jersey in August. [Image credits: WWE.com/ Bayley on Instagram]

Triple H suggested that a major star could be in action at WWE SummerSlam, and Bayley reacted to the message. The Role Model lost to Lyra Valkyria this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Ad

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Triple H took to social media to respond to a message from Cardi B. The popular rapper will be the host of SummerSlam next month and seemingly suggested that she may get in the ring at the PLE. The Game responded to her message and suggested that someone from the locker room could step up to Cardi B.

"I guess we’ll see who steps to you in person at #SummerSlam…," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Bayley reacted to the 55-year-old's message and noted that she is not currently scheduled for a match at SummerSlam.

"I’m free," she wrote.
Ad

Lyra Valkyria defeated the former leader of Damage CTRL this past Monday night on RAW. As a result of the victory, she will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Former WWE writer believes Triple H's creative team will be exposed in upcoming series

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes Triple H's creative team will be exposed in the upcoming WWE Unreal series on Netflix.

Ad

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that the series might make Triple H look bad. He suggested that the company currently has a lack of creativity and was unsure of why they would want to show fans that.

"That Unreal series to me is just gonna be so freaking comical," Russo said. "When you have guys sitting around in suits and ties trying to come up with wrestling angles, and they just keep going back to the same wrestling angle over and over, I don't know why they would want to expose their lack of creativity that way." [0:34 – 0:55]
Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Jelly Roll will be teaming up with Randy Orton to battle Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2025. Only time will tell if Cardi B decides to compete in a match at the PLE next month as well.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications