"I'm calling you RIGHT NOW" - Cardi B teases working with 36-year-old WWE star

A couple of months ago, WWE announced popular rapper Cardi B as the host for SummerSlam this year. The singer is a wrestling fan, and it seems like a perfect union, in line with WWE's push for sports entertainment. However, Cardi B could do more than just serve as the host for The Biggest Party of The Summer.Cardi B recently took to her X account to react to a graphic of the upcoming Triple Threat Women's World Championship Match at SummerSlam. She wrote, &quot;Oooooo, this is DRAMA,&quot; reacting to the poster of Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and IYO SKY. But that was not all, as she tagged and asked Bianca Belair where she was.The 36-year-old superstar soon responded with a message of her own.&quot;Girlll…. We got A LOT to talk about,&quot; she wrote.Eager to know what the deal was, Cardi B replied that she would be calling Belair straightaway.&quot;I'm calling you RIGHT NOW,&quot; the rapper wrote.While this could be a case of the two catching up, it is possible that Cardi B is teasing working with Belair in some capacity at SummerSlam on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium.During the post-Money in the Bank presser, WWE CCO Triple H mentioned that when it comes to Cardi B being at SummerSlam, anything is possible, leaving the door open for her to get involved in some in-ring action.Cardi B had a back-and-forth with another WWE starDespite being announced to be a part of SummerSlam, WWE has been quiet in its promotion for Cardi B ahead of the event. While reports have confirmed that she will be at The Biggest Party of The Summer, the rapper is taking things into her own hands when it comes to hyping her appearance.Not only did she engage with Bianca Belair, but the 32-year-old also had a back-and-forth with newly crowned Women's World Champion Naomi on X. Reacting to Cardi's post on her SummerSlam match graphic, The Glow wrote:&quot;Cardi, you better be on my side; I would hate for you to have to proceed with caution. Loooooveeee Yooooouuuuuu.&quot;However, she received a blunt response from the Grammy-winning artist.Check out Cardi B's response below:The &quot;I Like It&quot; singer has made clear where her loyalties lie. At SummerSlam 2025, fans will get a better look at what WWE has in store for her.