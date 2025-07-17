Big name set for SummerSlam despite WWE's silence - Reports

WWE is heading towards the 38th annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event next month. The Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. The company has already announced plenty of blockbuster matches for the two-night PLE, with celebrity in-ring involvement also confirmed.
However, WWE has surprisingly remained silent on the reported host for this year's event, rapper Cardi B. The music star was announced as the host for the show a few months ago, but with the date for the PLE drawing near, there has been little to no promotion from the Stamford-based promotion regarding her appearance.
This led to the fans speculating whether there had been a change in WWE's plans and if she would be at the show at all.
However, a recent report from Fightful Select claims that the popular singer is still set for SummerSlam. According to the update, WWE is going ahead with the plans for the event, keeping Cardi B in mind.
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
At the post-Money in the Bank press conference, WWE's CCO Triple H had even hinted that Cardi B could get involved in action at SummerSlam.
Jelly Roll set for WWE debut at SummerSlam
One celebrity who will certainly be at SummerSlam and compete is country music star Jelly Roll. The singer appeared at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year and had an in-ring segment with The Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under.
But on this occasion, he is set for a bigger role. At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, he was in Randy Orton's corner as The Viper took on Drew McIntyre. Jelly Roll fended off an interference from Logan Paul as Orton picked up the win, but got taken out with a Claymore by McIntyre post-match.
This has now led to a tag team match at SummerSlam where Jelly Roll and Orton will team up to take on McIntyre and Logan Paul.
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE