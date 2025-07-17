Big name set for SummerSlam despite WWE's silence - Reports

WWE is heading towards the 38th annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event next month. The Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. The company has already announced plenty of blockbuster matches for the two-night PLE, with celebrity in-ring involvement also confirmed.

Ad

However, WWE has surprisingly remained silent on the reported host for this year's event, rapper Cardi B. The music star was announced as the host for the show a few months ago, but with the date for the PLE drawing near, there has been little to no promotion from the Stamford-based promotion regarding her appearance.

This led to the fans speculating whether there had been a change in WWE's plans and if she would be at the show at all.

Ad

Trending

However, a recent report from Fightful Select claims that the popular singer is still set for SummerSlam. According to the update, WWE is going ahead with the plans for the event, keeping Cardi B in mind.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

At the post-Money in the Bank press conference, WWE's CCO Triple H had even hinted that Cardi B could get involved in action at SummerSlam.

Jelly Roll set for WWE debut at SummerSlam

One celebrity who will certainly be at SummerSlam and compete is country music star Jelly Roll. The singer appeared at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year and had an in-ring segment with The Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under.

Ad

But on this occasion, he is set for a bigger role. At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, he was in Randy Orton's corner as The Viper took on Drew McIntyre. Jelly Roll fended off an interference from Logan Paul as Orton picked up the win, but got taken out with a Claymore by McIntyre post-match.

This has now led to a tag team match at SummerSlam where Jelly Roll and Orton will team up to take on McIntyre and Logan Paul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE