Celebrity will make his WWE in-ring debut soon - Reports

With under a month remaining, WWE is drumming up interest for SummerSlam. A blockbuster match for the Undisputed WWE Championship between John Cena and Cody Rhodes is already official, and popular rap artist Cardi B has also been announced as the host for the two-night extravaganza in New Jersey.
But Cardi B won't be the only singer at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Popular country music star Jelly Roll will also make an appearance. Earlier, it was reported that Jelly Roll will be present at the event after WWE announced him for this week's edition of SmackDown.
But a report from PWInsider claims that he is training for in-ring action at the event on August 2 and 3.
"Singer and actor Jellyroll has been training to make his WWE in-ring debut and will do so at Summerslam, PWInsider.com can confirm. Jellyroll will be at tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown to kick off the storyline, which we are told will see him aligned with a top babyface ahead of Summerslam in East Rutherford, NJ this August," the report read. [H/T: PWInsider]
While it was not confirmed who the babyface would be, PWInsider was told that it wouldn't be Cody Rhodes. This will be the second time Jelly Roll, a massive WWE fan, will make an appearance at SummerSlam.
He was part of the show last year in Cleveland and sang the theme song for the event. He also got involved in some in-ring action, aligning with The Awesome Truth against A-Town Down Under during a segment.
Jelly Roll ended up chokeslamming Austin Theory to cheers from the crowd.
Triple H hinted at Cardi B getting involved in action at WWE SummerSlam
While Cardi B is set to be the celebrity host for SummerSlam this year, Triple H hinted at bigger things for the rap star.
“I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B. If she wants to, it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it. What can we expect?....We’re thrilled to be working with her. With people like Cardi, you never know,” he said during the post-Money in the Bank presser. [H/T: Fightful]
It looks like WWE will be pulling out all the stops to make this year's SummerSlam a big success. With Cardi B and now Jelly Roll set for the event, fans could be in for a splendid two nights.
