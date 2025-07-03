40-year-old superstar's return to WWE after nearly a year to lead to a big storyline heading into SummerSlam 2025 (Exclusive)

It looks like WWE is planning to start a huge storyline on SmackDown a little over a week from now, with the story culminating at SummerSlam 2025. It will feature the return of a 40-year-old star after nearly a year.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that after WWE announced the return of music sensation Jelly Roll for the 11th July episode of SmackDown, it's expected to lead to a big storyline heading into SummerSlam 2025.

There's no word as of now as to whether the 40-year-old music star will be wrestling, but some sources indicate that he isn't expected to compete in the ring. As you likely know, Jelly Roll sang the theme for the 2024 edition of SummerSlam, and he was also involved in an angle with Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

WWE legend The Rock paid a touching tribute to Jelly Roll

The Rock hasn't been very vocal or active about anything WWE-related since post-WrestleMania 41, where he dropped a bombshell on the Pat McAfee show about the entire workings behind the John Cena heel turn.

However, a couple of days ago on social media, he posted a long tweet dedicated to Jelly Roll. He revealed that in 2017, he was going through a difficult time in his life, and he had to put on a smile and show up to work anyway.

Ad

It was Jelly Roll's song "Only" that shook up The Rock, and he reached out to the superstar singer to let him know how impactful his lyrics were. He put up a very long post, which we recommend you check out below, as The Rock went down memory lane and related it to his current friendship with Jelly Roll. They had a wholesome embrace when they met.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's cool to see a WWE legend like The Rock showing his love, and by all accounts, Jelly Roll seems to have a lot of appreciation for the wrestling business.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!