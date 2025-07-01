The Rock meets "brother" after nearly a decade; shares emotional hug

The Rock had an emotional meeting with someone who helped him out big time several years ago. The former WWE champion recently took to his Instagram to share a video showing him in a heartwarming moment with country music star, Jelly Roll.

Ad

The Final Boss surprised Jelly Roll when the music star was filming for American Idol earlier this year. Coming out of his trailer, Roll stated that he had been waiting for this hug for a decade before the two shared an emotional and long embrace.

The People's Champion narrated the story of his early struggles, having been evicted with his family in Hawaii. In the video's caption, he referred to the singer as his brother and explained what it means to be with Jelly Roll in this moment, as well as how the latter's music helped him through a tough time in his life.

Ad

Trending

"A brotherly hug almost 10 years in the making @jellyroll615. Several years ago (roughly 2017) I was going through a very hard thing at the time, I was struggling. My mental wellness turned into my mental hellness. Many of you know the drill, you put on 'the face,' show up to work, smile and get through it. Perhaps not the healthiest thing to do, but it’s what I was used to doing at the time," he wrote.

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

The Rock added how he stumbled upon Jelly Roll's song 'Only' and its lyrics hit him hard.

"The words moved me so much that I reached out to Jelly. I said you don’t know me and I don’t know you, but this song of yours is helping me through some stuff I’m dealing with. I just called to say thank you brother,” he added in the post.

Ad

Ad

Previously, The Rock talked about the exact difficulties he was going through in his life when Jelly Roll's 'Only' came to his rescue.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last November, the Fast and the Furious star talked about his battle with depression.

"That was one of my bouts with depression, and I was struggling, and I was really wobbly. I was trying to balance a lot, we were pregnant with our second baby, my little one was I think two at the time, my older daughter, she was long distance, I was trying to film a movie," he said. [From 01:15 to 01:30]

Ad

Meanwhile, The Rock not only shared a hug with Jelly Roll but also gave him a gift.

The Rock had a very personal gift for Jelly Roll

The conversation between The Rock and Jelly Roll shifted to the singer's recent weight loss, following his struggles with obesity. The singer also revealed how the WWE star was the first to congratulate him when he won his first award.

The Rock also revealed that he had a gift for Jelly Roll. The Brahma Bull gave him a postcard of a motel in South Nashville, where he was forced to live after his family was evicted. The TKO board member has been a massive help to many people, as he has reached the heights of superstardom. And when he was down in the doldrums, Jelly Roll's music proved to be his savior, and he made sure to acknowledge that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action