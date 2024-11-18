"He would greet Biden with the same smile" — Internet reacts to Jelly Roll greeting Trump with a smile and shaking his hands at UFC

Country-rap sensation Jelly Roll became a trending topic on X following his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at the UFC event on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The brief interaction between the two, captured by attendees, quickly circulated online, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms.

As a result, many users on X reacted to the interaction, suggesting that Jelly is a kind-hearted individual who avoids entangling himself in political controversies. They noted that if Jelly had met President Joe Biden instead, he would have likely greeted him with the same warmth and positive energy. One netizen tweeted:

"No, we're gonna leave Jelly out of this. Jelly Roll is just a good person all around who doesn't get into politics. He would greet Biden with the same smile and warmth. So just don't, we don't need people trying to hurt him or ruin him because of this crap."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moreover, some users on X expressed that witnessing Jelly Roll's meeting with Trump felt refreshing.

"Jelly Roll is one of the hottest names in country music right now, especially with his impressive crossover appeal. Seeing him meet Trump at the UFC fights feels like a refreshing reminder," a netizen commented.

"So cool. I love the alignment of all the good hearted people right now!❤️❤️," another commented.

"Kid Rock was telling Trump, "this loser was pulling for Kamala,"" one more on X.

Expand Tweet

However, some users on X humorously revisited Jelly's October tweet, where he described X as "the most toxic platform." This tweet resurfaced in light of the artist's brief interaction with Elon Musk, the owner of X, during the same event.

"Yeah Funny since he couldnt hack being on X as it was "toxic" for him," a user on X commented.

"OMG that's hilarious! Jelly roll had posted how X is so toxic just a couple weeks ago ….. 🤣🤣🤣," another on X commented.

"He doesn't like Trump and voted Kamala," a netizen on X.

As of now, neither Jelly Roll, Donald Trump, nor Elon Musk has commented on the interaction or the subsequent reactions online.

Jelly Roll briefly interacts with Donald Trump at UFC event

Donald Trump (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

During UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Trump and Jelly Roll had a brief yet warm meeting on Saturday. Jelly was dressed in all-black attire, with his signature baseball cap worn backward, while Donald Trump sported his iconic blue suit paired with a red tie.

Trump attended the event with his team, including Elon Musk, Bobby Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Johnson, and close friends such as Dana White and Kid Rock.

According to reports from Whiskey Riff, Jelly was in the crowd at the time and nodded to Trump before reaching out to meet him.

Moreover, photos from the event surfaced showing Donald Trump and Jelly Roll posing with several other individuals, although they were not photographed together in any of the shots.

Expand Tweet

Another highlight of the UFC event was the fight between Jon Jones, an American mixed martial artist, and Stipe Miocic, a former mixed martial artist and firefighter.

According to reports from Whiskey Riff, Jon Jones secured a victory over Miocic with a powerful liver shot, marking a remarkable return to the UFC. After the fight, Miocic announced his retirement from the sport.

"I'm done. I'm hanging them up," Miocic said on TNT Sports.

However, Jones celebrated the victory by performing the signature Trump YMCA dance, then pointed at 47 and gave a thumbs up. Later, he handed his UFC championship belt to President-elect Donald Trump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback