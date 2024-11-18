Elon Musk's "disguise" during UFC 309 attendance with Donald Trump sparks hilarious social media reactions: "Mark Cuban dressed as Rachel Maddow"

Elon Musk seemed to have liked his time at UFC 309, as his recent disguise at the pay-per-view event elicited some amusing reactions from MMA fans worldwide. Many admired Musk, comparing him to Clark Kent and Mark Cuban.

Musk marked his presence along with Donald Trump at UFC 309, which took place this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden, as the two were escorted into the building by UFC CEO Dana White. The crowd responded with a thundering ovation as they walked into the venue.

The president-elect was joined by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Speaker Mike Johnson.

Musk recently posted a photo of himself sporting a pair of black-framed 'Fighting Nerds' spectacles on X. For context, the name alludes to an MMA gym in São Paulo that was founded by Caio Borralho and Pablo Sucupira.

The gym is known for its distinctive black-framed eyewear, worn by cornermen, trainers, and fighters together. The Tesla CEO wrote:

''Guess who?''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Mark Cuban dressed as Rachel Maddow''

Another fan stated:

''That’s a Hannah Montana level disguise''

Other fans wrote:

''Fabulous! I loved watching this awesome team/family of Republicans enter the arena!!! And the crowd went WILD!!''

''It’s so much fun to watch you live. From sleeping on a couch to sitting next to the president. All from trying to make the world better. Keep it up and you may end up as the first president of Star fleet''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Elon Musk's X post

As for the MMA scene, Jon Jones successfully defended his heavyweight title at UFC 309 after knocking out Stipe Miocic in the third round. Jones previously extended his support to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a potential fight with Musk.

Dana White compares Jon Jones to Elon Musk

During the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Dana White drew comparisons of Jon Jones with Elon Musk, who was in attendance with Donald Trump.

White praised Jones' fight IQ and compared it with Musk, saying:

''[Jon Jones] has the highest fight IQ. He’s like f***ing Elon Musk in the octagon. This guy is brilliant and the things that he pulls off… like you did not see any of the spinning elbows that he does normally. He did all different sh*t tonight.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (via Championship Rounds' post on X):

