WWE Unreal to "expose" Triple H's creative team, veteran says (Exclusive)

Triple H replaced his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE's creative figurehead in July 2022. According to veteran writer Vince Russo, The Game's storytelling process is likely to be "exposed" in Netflix's WWE Unreal.

The five-episode series will premiere on Netflix on July 29. Triple H and his creative team are expected to feature heavily in the show, which will give fans an unprecedented glimpse into WWE's creative approach.

Russo worked as the company's head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew high television ratings. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, he told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE Unreal might make Triple H's creative team look bad.

"That Unreal series to me is just gonna be so freaking comical," Russo said. "When you have guys sitting around in suits and ties trying to come up with wrestling angles, and they just keep going back to the same wrestling angle over and over, I don't know why they would want to expose their lack of creativity that way." [0:34 – 0:55]

Watch the video above to hear Russo question the logic behind the creation of the WWE Unreal series.

Vince Russo on Triple H's creative team working with others backstage

While the Netflix series will focus on WWE's writing team, the company also employs staff in several other departments to prepare wrestlers for television.

Addressing why WWE sometimes builds up characters before misusing them, Vince Russo said departments can have contrasting views on wrestlers:

"That's a different department. That's TV coming up with the vignettes, and that's costuming coming up with the wardrobe, TV's coming up with the entrance, TV's coming up with the video walls. That's a whole different department. Now the creative team needs to write for that character." [2:28 – 2:48]

In the same video, Russo criticized WWE for its booking of a recently signed SmackDown star.

