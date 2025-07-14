WWE veteran can't tell Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix apart: "I don't even know" (Exclusive)

Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix are two of the top luchadores in WWE today. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, believes the creative team's presentation of the high-flying superstars must improve.

Fenix, the brother of RAW star Penta, debuted on the April 4 episode of SmackDown with a victory over Nathan Frazer. Two years earlier, Lee joined WWE as part of the NXT brand before moving to the main roster.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about the new WWE Unreal series. Discussing recent creative decisions, he questioned why Fenix and Lee's on-screen personas do not have their own identities.

"I was watching SmackDown the other day," Russo said. "When Rey Fenix came out, bro, honestly, is that Rey Fenix or is that Dragon Lee? I don't even know. That's how just another name on the card the dude is. I didn't even know who it was." [2:49 – 3:05]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's honest thoughts on why Netflix's WWE Unreal might disappoint fans.

Rey Fenix's WWE career so far

On April 19, Fenix lost to El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 after being drafted in as a late replacement for the injured Rey Mysterio. In recent weeks, he has formed a new tag team partnership with Andrade on SmackDown.

Agreeing with Vince Russo, Dr. Chris Featherstone said Fenix has not lived up to the hype since his long-awaited first WWE appearance:

"I think that they're not returning the investment on him as far as the hype, man. I think they should, but I don't think that they are." [3:10 – 3:18]

In his most recent match, Fenix teamed up with Andrade to defeat Axiom and Nathan Frazer on the July 4 episode of SmackDown.

