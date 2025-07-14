Ex-writer blasts WWE Unreal: "What is the magic?" (Exclusive)

Triple H is expected to feature heavily in the upcoming WWE Unreal series on Netflix. Vince Russo, a former WCW and WWE writer, believes footage of the company's creative meetings will leave fans disappointed.

In the late 1990s, Russo and Ed Ferrara reported to Vince McMahon in their roles as WWE's co-head writers. Nowadays, Triple H works alongside a large creative team to plan main roster storylines and match outcomes.

Russo discussed WWE Unreal with host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. The 64-year-old thinks the five-episode series, which premieres on July 29, is unlikely to show fans any "magic."

"They're advertising something that it's not gonna be," Russo said. "They're gonna show you what they want to show you. I mean, they're gonna have complete control of that, and you're only going to see so much. They're not gonna rip the entire curtain back. Even though, Chris, what is the magic? What is there to show?" [4:33 – 4:53]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why the concept for the new Netflix series is "comical."

Vince Russo criticizes modern-day booking ahead of WWE Unreal

During Vince Russo's creative tenure, WWE fans were not as knowledgeable about backstage production as they are today. The Undertaker, for example, competed in three Buried Alive matches in the late 1990s. At the time, WWE did not reveal the behind-the-scenes secrets on how wrestlers survived after being "buried."

Russo thinks WWE Unreal would be more interesting if the series disclosed little-known information about the industry. However, he has low expectations due to WWE's predictable booking patterns.

"Everything is a wrestling match," Russo continued. "This isn't, 'Oh, bro, we've got an empty casket, and then we open it back up and 'Taker's in the casket.' They don't do anything like, 'Oh, there's a Buried Alive match. Is the guy really dead under there?' They don't do anything like that." [4:53 – 5:10]

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Rhea Ripley are due to appear on WWE Unreal. Each episode will revolve around a specific theme, with the final episode focusing on WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

