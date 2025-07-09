Fans will soon get to see their favorite WWE Superstars in a more personal and up-close fashion. Following in the footsteps of popular series like Formula 1: Drive to Survive and NFL's Quarterback, Netflix is all set to launch a similar series around the sports entertainment juggernaut.
Titled WWE: Unreal, the series will feature a detailed behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making a WWE show. In an official press release, Netflix shared the details of what to expect from the series.
According to the press release on Netflix's website, the first season will feature Triple H, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Xavier Woods.
"For the first time ever, step into the WWE writers’ room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight," reads an excerpt from the press release. [H/T: TUDUM by Netflix]
The season of the show will include a total of five episodes, each 50 minutes long. The titles for the five episodes have also been revealed and are as follows:
- Episode 1: “New Era”
- Episode 2: “Push”
- Episode 3: “Worth the Wait”
- Episode 4: “Heel Turn”
- Episode 5: “WrestleMania”
An Instagram post by Netflix Sports also revealed some interesting photos from the series.
"This will be the WWE like you’ve never seen before. WWE: Unreal trailer drops July 15," the caption of the post read.
The series is directed by Chris Weaver, while Erik Powers is the showrunner. It is produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE. Unreal's trailer will drop on July 15, with the premiere scheduled for July 29, 2025, on Netflix.
WWE Hall of Famer unhappy with Netflix show
While Netflix and WWE are eager to launch the series, Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts is not on board with the idea.
The fact that it will give fans an insight into how matches are curated behind the scenes and a glimpse into the writer's room isn't something that Roberts approves of.
“I think it’s foolish. I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made as for the damage it’ll do,” he said while speaking on The Snake Pit. [From 27:30 onwards]
Roberts' concern may be genuine, but it seems WWE and Netflix are entering a new era with full throttle.