WWE Hall of Famer dismisses new backstage show on Netflix, calls it "foolish"

WWE continues to beef up its content library as 2025 rolls on, but a Hall of Famer recently slammed the concept of the company's upcoming Netflix series, WWE: Unreal.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is a bona fide wrestling legend and a WWE Hall of Famer, although he currently works for AEW. The legend came up in the era of kayfabe and doesn't much appreciate the upcoming Netflix show, WWE: Unreal, which is set to premiere on July 29.

The series will follow the company's superstars backstage and reveal some of the inner workings of the sports entertainment juggernaut. Speaking on a recent edition of The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts lambasted the show's concept, opining that it won't make enough money to justify the damage it will do to wrestling:

"Oh well, they’ve done everything else and made money with it. They might as well do that too… I think it’s foolish. I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made for the damage that it’ll do. So, that’s just my own thoughts." [H/T NoDQ]

WWE has stacked several events against AEW All In: Texas

AEW is holding its biggest event of the year, All In: Texas, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, on July 12. WWE has been relentlessly counter-booking its rival since last year, but the industry giant is now upping the ante.

The company will present both NXT's Great American Bash and Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, the former of which will go head-to-head with All In. The next day, Evolution II is set to take place, marking the event's return after a seven-year hiatus.

Opinions vary regarding the counter-booking, which appears to be increasing with each AEW pay-per-view. Some fans believe it's a waste of time, while others think it's only natural. AEW President Tony Khan, meanwhile, thinks the sports entertainment juggernaut won't see significant results from it, as he stated at this year's Double or Nothing post-show media scrum:

"It's pretty consistent. I would say it's the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I've seen since Jim Crockett Promotions saw a lot of scheduling that went that way, and I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did."

All In: Texas recently crossed the threshold of 20,000 tickets sold, and it's reportedly among the company's biggest-ever gates with less than a week to go before showtime. Whether the young promotion can continue gaining ground against its rival remains to be seen.

