Tony Khan sends a warning to WWE after AEW Double or Nothing

AEW President Tony Khan sent out a stern warning to WWE following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Khan was asked about the Stamford-based company's recent tactics against his promotion.

In 2025, WWE has counter-programmed many AEW shows to make the competition tougher. The most noticeable counter-programming happened to be the Stamford-based promotion announcing Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, the same day as All In Texas.

Furthermore, WWE also went head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing 2025 with the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event. During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about his rival promotion counter-programming his company's big events.

Tony Khan compared the situation to when WWE put down Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1980s by counter-programming. The AEW President also warned the Stamford-based promotion that this time the competition would be different from before, implying that it would not be easy for World Wrestling Entertainment.

"It's pretty consistent, I would say it's the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I've seen since Jim Crockett Promotions. So a lot of scheduling went that way, and I can tell you this will go on differently than that on their part. Thank you for asking." 0:09-0:28

It remains to be seen what comes next in the competition between WWE and AEW.

