Tony Khan reveals massive good news ahead of AEW All In

AEW All In 2025 is set to take place in a few days. In the meantime, Tony Khan has revealed some good news ahead of the PPV.

Ad

All In is AEW's biggest PPV of the year. For the past couple of years, this show has been hosted in London, England. However, this year, the event will take place in Arlington, Texas. Considering the magnitude, Tony Khan has a massive card planned for the pay-per-view. One of the biggest matches on the lineup is the AEW World Championship showdown between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page. Another highly anticipated contest is the Winner Takes All bout between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada to crown the inaugural Unified Champion. Given the clashes that have been announced, it should come as no surprise that All In is doing well in terms of ticket sales.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, AEW boss Tony Khan revealed that the gate for All In: Texas has surpassed $2.5 million and is expected to cross $3 million.

"It's already one of the biggest gates in AEW history. We've sold over $2.5 million in tickets. It's gonna be over $3 million in tickets for the first time ever in the US, and we've never even done over $2 million before in the US , said Tony Khan." [From 0:26 onwards]

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Ad

Vince Russo criticized Tony Khan for recent AEW lawsuit

AEW has been embroiled in controversy recently after a former crew member, Christopher Dispensa, filed a lawsuit against the company and Jon Moxley, alleging gross negligence, battery, and civil assault. He claimed that he suffered injuries after Moxley shoved him during his match against Kenny Omega a few years ago.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo stated that Tony Khan should've been on top of the situation as soon as it happened. He recalled how Nick Khan came out as soon as Stone Cold Steve Austin crashed into a fan at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

"I saw the replay. There's an adrenaline involved for these guys. You know what I'm saying? And you could kind of tell Moxley's caught up in the moment. Moxley's not intending to hurt this guy or anything like that. But bro, here's what I think the problem is, bro, remember when Stone Cold Steve Austin almost killed somebody at WrestleMania with his little go-kart? Remember how quick Nick Khan was there? Remember you blinked and Nick Khan was there, bro. This is a situation where Tony Khan's got to get on top of that. You know what I'm saying? I mean, when he realizes the guy is hurt, you've got to take care of that immediately or else this is what's going to happen," Russo said. [From 8:11 onwards]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if this year's All In PPV will be an even bigger success than the previous editions.

If you take any quotes from the first part of this article, please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!