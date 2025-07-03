AEW and the company's world champion, Jon Moxley, currently find themselves in the middle of a lawsuit. The case was filed by a former member of the promotion's production crew, Chris Dispensa, on May 30, 2025. Moxley is seen pushing Dispensa during a match with Kenny Omega on a 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, which was an unplanned event according to the crew member.
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized Tony Khan, the founder and president of AEW, over his lack of action regarding the incident. While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the ex-writer stated that Tony Khan 'should've been on top' of the incident when it took place.
Russo even dropped a huge reference to a WWE moment involving Stone Cold Steve Austin that occured during the latest WrestleMania, praising president Nick Khan for his instantaneous reaction to the incident. The veteran even expressed that the AEW World Champion never intended to hurt Dispensa and that it happened in the heat of the moment.
"I saw the replay. There's an adrenaline involved for these guys. You know what I'm saying? And you could kind of tell Moxley's caught up in the moment. Moxley's not intending to hurt this guy or anything like that. But bro, here's what I think the problem is, bro, remember when Stone Cold Steve Austin almost killed somebody at WrestleMania with his little go-kart? Remember how quick Nick Khan was there? Remember you blinked and Nick Khan was there, bro. This is a situation where Tony Khan's got to get on top of that. You know what I'm saying? I mean, when he realizes the guy is hurt, you've got to take care of that immediately or else this is what's going to happen," Russo said. [From 8:11 onwards]
WWE could've found itself in hot water like AEW
The incident Vince Russo referred to during The Wrestling Outlaws podcast took place during WrestleMania 41.
Stone Cold Steve Austin was on his way to the ring on his ATV, like he's done in the past, but inadvertently rammed it into the ringside barricade, nearly hitting a fan in the process.
However, just moments later, WWE president Nick Khan walked over to the fan and checked on her. Steve Austin also checked on the fan, both before and after his segment. The Texas Rattlesnake had come out to announce the attendance numbers of the event when the incident occured.
