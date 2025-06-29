  • home icon
Jon Moxley and AEW face lawsuit; veteran blames the company

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 29, 2025 16:57 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion (Image source: Screenshot via AEW's YouTube channel)

Jon Moxley and AEW are currently facing a lawsuit. A wrestling veteran has blamed the company.

Al Snow is the latest to comment on the lawsuit involving Jon Moxley and AEW. On the May 10, 2023, episode of Dynamite, Mox faced off against Kenny Omega in a steel cage match. During the match, he went to grab a screwdriver and shoved a crew member to the floor, which was an unplanned incident. It was recently reported that this crew member, whose name is Christopher Dispensa, has now filed a lawsuit against Mox and AEW alleging civil assault, battery, and major negligence. He also claimed that the incident required him to get shoulder fusion surgery.

During a recent episode of Vince Russo's "The Brand" podcast, the former WWE writer discussed the lawsuit with Al Snow. Russo suggested that it was perhaps adrenaline that was driving Mox, and he asked the wrestling veteran if adrenaline could be controlled. Al Snow replied in the negative and blamed the company for not being proactive and taking care of Dispensa as soon as this incident occurred.

"No. You know, in this situation, I think, you know, where they it's a a mishap on their part, on the company's part. The company should have addressed and immediately took steps to take care of Dispensa because of the situation that occurred during the match and you know it was inadvertent but you know the company would've avoided a lot of trouble from another public black eye and additional expense if they would have just went ahead and addressed it from the start." [From 06:49 to 07:25]
Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Teddy Long also commented on Jon Moxley and AEW being sued

The lawsuit filed by Christopher Dispensa against Jon Moxley and AEW has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since it was first reported. Since then, many fans and critics have commented on the lawsuit.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's "The Wrestling Time Machine" podcast, Teddy Long commented on the lawsuit and blamed the AEW World Champion for putting his hands on a crew member.

"The thing is this. The thing is this. You don't put your hands on fans and you don't put your hands on the crew members. It's just that simple."

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
It will be interesting to see how this lawsuit plays out in the future and if it damages AEW's reputation.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit "The Brand" podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
