WWE Hall of Famer comments on Jon Moxley being sued (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley (known as Dean Ambrose in WWE) was recently hit with a lawsuit that also accused AEW. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the topic.

The Purveyor of Violence was seen pushing a crew member ringside on Dynamite during his match against Kenny Omega. The crew member, Christopher Dispensa, apparently suffered an injury which led to him filing a lawsuit against the star and the Jacksonville-based promotion. The lawsuit alleged civil assault, battery, and major negligence.

Speaking about the matter on The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long criticised Moxley and stated:

"The thing is this. The thing is this. You don't put your hands on fans and you don't put your hands on the crew members. It's just that simple." [3:02 onwards]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also commented on the issue

According to Dutch Mantell, the situation could quickly get out of hand if not resolved soon.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran stated that Christopher Dispensa was not to blame. He said:

"They need to settle this as quick as they can. Don't let this go to, don't let it go to trial. 'Cause everybody that sees this, the guy is like 55, maybe 60 years old and he is squatting down. And here comes Moxley out of the clear blue, for no reason it looked like to me, and he just shoved him. And I think he did get hurt. And if he didn't get hurt, if it would have been me, I'd still be laying on that corner." [1:25 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell how the matter will be handled by AEW and their legal team.

