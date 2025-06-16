Massive lawsuit filed against Jon Moxley and AEW

Jon Moxley gained prominence for his unhinged and dangerous in-ring style. However, that personality has landed not only him, but AEW in hot water as a lawsuit has been filed against them.

According to a report by The Takedown, longtime AEW associate Christopher Dispensa filed a lawsuit on May 30 in the Wayne County Circuit Court against Jon Moxley and the Jacksonville-based promotion. He works for Broadcast Service Group, which provides a crew for All Elite Wrestling. Dispensa alleged civil assault, battery, and major negligence circling back to an incident that occurred on the May 10, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

In his lawsuit, Dispensa claimed that he suffered shoulder and neck injuries. This happened after Jon Moxley allegedly shoved him to the ground during his cage match against The Best Bout Machine, Kenny Omega. Following, he required shoulder fusion surgery and had to get treatment for other injuries as well, which were not disclosed in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, when the action spilled outside the cage, the reigning AEW World Champion was supposed to grab only a screwdriver, but he also shoved Dispensa, resulting in his injuries. Moreover, the lawsuit also claimed that the Purveyor of Violence “had a history of disciplinary issues before this incident involving other people while under [AEW’s] employ, agency and/or contractual relationship.”

Regarding All Elite Wrestling, Dispensa's lawsuit alleged that the company also demonstrated negligence concerning Moxley's actions. It even blames the portrayal of Moxley on television, who is one of their biggest attractions.

“By going off-script and violently shoving Plaintiff, who was only a crew member, to the ground, [Moxley] demonstrated a substantial lack of concern for whether a severe injury would result to a production crew member at the event. In taking no precautions or preventative measures to protect production staff, Defendant AEW’s actions likewise show a reckless disregard for the safety of production staff which goes beyond simple inadvertence.”

Jon Moxley is set for a marquee match at AEW's biggest event

While the AEW spokesperson told The Takedown on SI that the company does not comment on pending litigation when asked about the lawsuit, Jon Moxley has a huge task ahead of him while also dealing with this lawsuit. The Death Riders leader is slated to defend his AEW World Title at the All In Texas event.

Moxley's opponent will be 'Hangman' Adam Page. The Millennial Cowboy defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup to earn this huge opportunity.

With The Hangman walking into the match with a lot of momentum, it remains to be seen if he can end his nearly two-year-long World Title drought and become a two-time AEW World Champion.

