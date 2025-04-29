Bayley's attacker shockingly revealed on WWE RAW - reason she was replaced at WrestleMania

Bayley was taken out of action before WrestleMania and was left injured. As a result, she had to be replaced at the event, with Becky Lynch stepping up to fill in her shoes.
The star went on to team with Lyra Valkyria and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, it didn't all go to plan. Valkyria and Lynch went on to defend their titles in a rematch the very next night on WWE RAW. Despite the fact that they had the momentum coming out of WrestleMania, they were not able to successfully defend their titles.
Bayley is still out of action after having suffered a shoulder injury that was confirmed by WWE. The star may take a while to return, but now, Becky Lynch has confirmed that she was the one to attack her. On RAW, the star spoke out that she had investigated the attack on Bayley and confirmed that it was she herself who had taken the star out of action.
She justified herself by talking about how the former Hugger had attacked her so many times over the years.
She was then interrupted by Lyra Valkyria, which led to a confrontation and a brawl between the two of them, with things getting physical. They will be taking their frustration out on each other at Backlash.