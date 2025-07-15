AJ Styles "prays" for WWE Superstar's health ahead of SummerSlam 2025

AJ Styles was seen praying backstage for the recovery of a WWE Superstar. The Phenomenal One is eyeing championship gold in his current run with the promotion. But his plans have been hampered due to an injury to Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

The two were scheduled to face each other for the title at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, but the match was scrapped after it was announced that Dominik was legitimately injured. The Judgment Day member is dealing with a "rib cage issue", as per PWInsider.

Since the setback, Styles has been patiently awaiting his match while stalking his rival backstage on RAW. This week was no different, as the former WWE Champion was eyeing Dominik after an announcement by general manager Adam Pearce.

Scrap Iron confronted Dominik backstage and told him that he was scheduled to be reevaluated by the medical team. Adam Pearce said if "Dirty" Dom was still not cleared and had a doctor's note, he had nothing to worry about. But if the champion is medically cleared, Pearce will book him in a match with AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam.

As Pearce left the scene, the camera panned to AJ Styles on his knees, praying for Dominik Mysterio to be medically cleared. This led to the champion shouting,

"I'm not cleared, AJ. God, please don't let him do this to me."

Styles responded quickly, saying,

"God, don't listen to him."

Anticipation will be high for next week's RAW as fans would want to tune in to see whether Dominik will be officially cleared to compete against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

AJ Styles gifted a cake to Dominik Mysterio last week

Styles has been hovering around backstage and has been spotted eyeing Dominik Mysterio repeatedly. Last week, he sent Dominik a Get Well Soon cake, as he hoped to land a match with the champion. While Dominik initially thought that the cake was from his Judgment Day friends, The Phenomenal One showed up once again, eye-balling "Dirty" Dom.

Styles has been biding his time for a match with Dominik, and next week, fans will have more clarity on whether they will finally get to see the showdown at SummerSlam.

