Paul Heyman to walk away from WWE before SummerSlam 2025 after a major incident? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns returned on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The OTC's arrival has increased fans' excitement for the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's assault upon his comeback. Reigns looked well-prepared and stronger than ever, as he single-handedly tackled both Reed and Breakker.

Paul Heyman, alongside Breakker and Reed, seemed shocked on the ramp after Roman Reigns' return. The segment laid the groundwork for a potential bout pitting The Tribal Chief against Seth Rollins’ crew at SummerSlam. Following the show, Reigns immediately shared a tweet, warning that more receipts were on the way.

On the upcoming edition of RAW, the OTC could target Paul Heyman, who betrayed him at WrestleMania 41 and joined forces with Seth Rollins. Reigns could knock out his former Wiseman with a low blow and then Spear him. The vicious attack by Reigns could send Paul Heyman on hiatus, and the Hall of Famer might miss SummerSlam 2025.

Seth Rollins will likely miss WWE SummerSlam due to a knee injury. Roman Reigns might want to deal another blow to the faction by sidelining The Oracle. This would give the OTC an advantage in a potential match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Heyman might have no choice but to walk away from the company for a while to recover from the beatdown.

The Tribal Chief could combine forces with Jey Uso for a tag team bout against the heels at The Biggest Party of Summer. That said, the angle proposed above is purely hypothetical and based on Reigns' ongoing WWE storyline, which could change in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

Former WWE employee poses a question about Roman Reigns’ return segment on RAW

Roman Reigns saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from being assaulted by Rollins’ crew. Fans noted that Reigns gave Uso his hand but kept his distance from The Best in the World. The OTC made it look like he came to help his cousin and not Punk.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he did not remember the storyline between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and it wasn’t memorable.

"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps [sic] Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that, and one match runs into the next. I’m like, 'What is the history between Reigns and Punk?' I don’t even remember." [From 47:35 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

