WWE veteran exposes major logic flaw in Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo exposed a major flaw with the whole Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa angle this week. The rivalry took an unexpected turn on SmackDown.
The blue brand kicked off with a hit-and-run this week. Solo Sikoa and MFT accused Jacob Fatu of crashing their car. The Street Champ even cut a promo in the ring, bringing up the Samoan Werewolf's past run-ins with the law. He claimed that Fatu was always a criminal.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned the credibility of the angle. He pointed out that there would be cameras all across the parking area, eliminating the need for the police to take Fatu in for questioning. The veteran writer felt that WWE creative rarely thought through the angle in detail before producing it on TV.
"So you're gonna tell me Solo Sikoa crashed his own automobile to tell the police that Fatu crashed this car. Meanwhile, everybody except the WWE in this day and age knows there's cameras everywhere. So Solo doesn't think there's gonna be any cameras around to see what happens. So he's going to crash his own automobile to try to finger Fatu and not think for a second there's going to be a million cameras in the parking lot to see what happened? That's what I'm talking about. Are we supposed to believe that?" [7:27 onwards]
The police later reviewed the footage and acquitted Jacob Fatu. They then turned their attention to Solo and detained him for fraudulent activity. The two stars will settle their differences inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam.
