WWE veteran exposes major logic flaw in Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo exposed a major flaw with the whole Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa angle this week. The rivalry took an unexpected turn on SmackDown.

Ad

The blue brand kicked off with a hit-and-run this week. Solo Sikoa and MFT accused Jacob Fatu of crashing their car. The Street Champ even cut a promo in the ring, bringing up the Samoan Werewolf's past run-ins with the law. He claimed that Fatu was always a criminal.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned the credibility of the angle. He pointed out that there would be cameras all across the parking area, eliminating the need for the police to take Fatu in for questioning. The veteran writer felt that WWE creative rarely thought through the angle in detail before producing it on TV.

Ad

Trending

"So you're gonna tell me Solo Sikoa crashed his own automobile to tell the police that Fatu crashed this car. Meanwhile, everybody except the WWE in this day and age knows there's cameras everywhere. So Solo doesn't think there's gonna be any cameras around to see what happens. So he's going to crash his own automobile to try to finger Fatu and not think for a second there's going to be a million cameras in the parking lot to see what happened? That's what I'm talking about. Are we supposed to believe that?" [7:27 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The police later reviewed the footage and acquitted Jacob Fatu. They then turned their attention to Solo and detained him for fraudulent activity. The two stars will settle their differences inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE