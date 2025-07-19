[WATCH] John Cena gets a surprising three-word response from fans after SmackDown goes off the air

John Cena didn't have the best night on 18th July. After first shocking fans with his proclamation about his SummerSlam status, he was put through a table, made to sign a contract against his will, but he still received a surprising three-word response from fans after SmackDown went off the air.This week on SmackDown, John Cena first shocked fans by telling them that he wouldn't be competing at SummerSlam 2025, instead offering to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Cody Rhodes at either Clash in Paris or perhaps even Crown Jewel in Perth. Of course, Cody Rhodes eventually got his way and forced Cena to sign the contract, revealing that their match at SummerSlam will be a street fight.Despite underwhelming fans with his SummerSlam announcement, John Cena received a touching &quot;Thank you, Cena&quot; from the San Antonio crowd after SmackDown went off the air:This is perhaps because this could be Cena's last appearance in San Antonio, and fans are well aware of this. So even if his appearance lasted all but a few minutes, many fans will be seeing him live for the final time ever.For all we know, the Street Fight could be Cena's last ever match as such.Things are going to get interesting at SummerSlam 2025.