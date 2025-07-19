John Cena shocks WWE fans and reveals why he can't compete at SummerSlam 2025

John Cena shocked WWE fans on the July 18th episode of SmackDown when he revealed that he wouldn't be competing at SummerSlam 2025, providing an explanation as to why that's the case.When John Cena came out for the contract signing for his SummerSlam 2025 match against Cody Rhodes, he had bad news to share. He revealed that after speaking with the higher-ups of WWE (and Netflix), there was an &quot;agreement&quot; that he shouldn't compete at SummerSlam, as he is filming a movie for Netflix around that time in New York.Cena offered to defend his title at Clash in Paris or perhaps even at Crown Jewel in Perth, but Cody Rhodes wasn't having any of it, and it led to a brawl that saw Cody standing tall.He then made Cena forcibly sign the contract, making the SummerSlam 2025 bout official. Although it doesn't work that way and Cody could technically be arrested for forgery, we doubt that's going to happen.Instead, we're going to see an even more intense clash between the two rivals as The American Nightmare looks to make his way back to the top.The segment ended with Cody Rhodes revealing that the SummerSlam main event will be a Street Fight.