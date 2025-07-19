Cody Rhodes reveals huge new stipulation for WWE Title match at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 02:22 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes made John Cena forcibly sign the contract for their SummerSlam 2025 match, and while we're not yet sure if there's a forgery charge pending for The American Nightmare, what we are sure of is that there is a huge stipulation for the main event of SummerSlam 2025.

The main event of SmackDown this week featured a contract signing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The only problem was that John Cena claimed he wasn't going to compete at SummerSlam 2025 due to an obligation with Netflix. He claimed that they all agreed it was in his best interest not to compete at SummerSlam.

It led to a brawl where Cody Rhodes stood tall, forcing Cena to sign the contract and then revealing the fine print, which stated that their Undisputed WWE Title match would be a Street Fight.

This time, The American Nightmare doesn't need to take any straightforward route to victory. There are many roundabout ways, although one would imagine that such a stipulation would favor Cena, who would fully exploit it to make sure that he remains the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Either way, it's going to be a huge main event.

There are two episodes of SmackDown left before SummerSlam 2025.

Edited by Rohit Nath
