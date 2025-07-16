3 things Roman Reigns can do in WWE before the end of 2025

Roman Reigns made his much-anticipated return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from getting brutalized by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Ad

The OTC has laid the groundwork for a potential bout at SummerSlam 2025. Upon his return, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion garnered a massive response from the WWE Universe, and the entire arena was filled with Roman Reigns chants.

Reigns is expected to compete at SummerSlam 2025, either in a singles bout against Bron Breakker or in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and his heel crew.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we will explore three things Roman Reigns could do in WWE before the end of 2025.

#3. Roman Reigns could win the World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns’s iconic championship reign is among the most historic title runs in the Stamford-based promotion, which cannot be replicated for years. He broke multiple records as the titleholder, placing himself in the GOAT conversations.

His reign ended at WrestleMania XL when Cody Rhodes defeated him, and since then, he hasn’t been close to the title picture. However, before 2025 ends, Roman Reigns could win the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. It would create an interesting scenario, as, upon Seth Rollins' return, he could cash in on the OTC and craft a perfect WrestleMania storyline.

Ad

#2. The OTC could form a new Bloodline

The Bloodline has again been divided. Jacob Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2025. The Street Fighter has now formed a new force, MFT, and won the United States Championship. Solo's current stable consists of JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are alone, struggling against Solo's heel group. Upon his return, Roman Reigns extended his hand to Jey Uso and told Punk that he was there to help his cousin, not him. Immediately after, he tweeted and revealed that more receipts are on the way.

Ad

Reigns could shockingly return on SmackDown and help Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu, along with Jey Uso, against Solo Sikoa and his stable. With that, by the end of this year, Reigns could assemble a new Bloodline and recreate the dominance they once had over the entire division, with all members draped in gold.

#1. Roman Reigns could embrace a full-time schedule

Reigns is expected to leave again after SummerSlam 2025, as he is set to start filming his Hollywood film, Street Fighter, in August.

Ad

However, the positive update is that Reigns would likely return near Survivor Series 2025, as he has been advertised on a promotional poster as the main character, which subtly suggests that he would compete on the PLE.

Expand Tweet

Moving forward, Reigns could continue his full-time run in the Stamford-based promotion and get himself back in the title picture until WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.