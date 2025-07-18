Nick Aldis might announce 42-year-old WWE star is permanently back on SmackDown tonight

Over the past few months, WWE has been showcasing interbrand feuds with superstars going from one roster to another. The concept of brand split dissipated a long time ago, and various talents from SmackDown have been feuding on RAW lately. Well, it also includes a top star who has been the cornerstone of Nick Aldis' brand for the past few years.

LA Knight is one of the major names of the SmackDown roster. However, the 42-year-old has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his faction on RAW for the past few weeks. It looks like this feud has officially come to an end at Saturday Night's Main Event. Aldis could announce that Knight is permanently back on the blue brand on tonight's episode of the show.

The Megastar secured a huge victory over Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. Regardless of how it came, a win is a win, and that was perhaps a major indication that their feud has culminated. What added more weight to this was the fact that LA Knight also lost the Gauntlet Match on RAW, something that could have kept him tied to the brand.

Moreover, there was no continuation of his feud with The Visionary's faction despite SummerSlam being just two weeks away. Instead, the storyline has shifted to a whole new direction on the red brand. A returning Roman Reigns and Jey Uso stood against Seth Rollins' stablemates. This is another indication that LA Knight's storyline on RAW is over for now.

There is a good chance that Nick Aldis could welcome him back on SmackDown tonight. The blue brand has been The Megastar's home for the past three years, and he is expected to remain a part of it for now, at least until the WWE Draft. Knight could get involved in a major storyline on the brand that could eventually lead to his SummerSlam match.

Nick Aldis might put LA Knight in a Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year, as it will be a two-night event for the first time in history. This will allow WWE to feature more superstars on the show on both nights. Apart from the matches, the company could host a Battle Royal at the annual spectacle this year.

And if that happens, Nick Aldis might feature LA Knight in that potential contest. The Stamford-based promotion hosted a Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023, which was a major sponsorship deal with Slim Jim. It was a notable event where The Megastar emerged victorious.

The contest worked as a springboard to Knight's rise on the main roster. With SummerSlam 2025 being held on two nights, WWE can host a similar Battle Royal this year, featuring all the mid-card superstars like Austin Theory, Carmelo Hayes, and others who have been deprived of the spotlight.

A major reason why Nick Aldis could put LA Knight in such a contest, if it happens, is that the 42-year-old is currently not involved in any storyline. Only three episodes of SmackDown are left before SummerSlam, and there is no adequate time to build a major singles feud for Knight on the roster.

