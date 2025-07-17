4 Directions for LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after failing to become the #1 contender

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and Monday Night RAW were big nights for LA Knight. He was involved in key matches on both shows.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, The Megastar took on Seth Rollins after weeks of tension between them. In the end, Knight walked away with the victory, albeit thanks to a legitimate injury suffered by The Visionary.

On RAW, Knight took part in a Gauntlet Match with the winner earning a World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam. The match also included Penta, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso. In the end, Bron eliminated LA and was later defeated by CM Punk. This made The Second City Saint the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Title.

Now, what's next for LA Knight? This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for The Megastar heading towards SummerSlam, including a shocking turn and a title chase.

#4. He could be in a new Slim Jim Battle Royal

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, a Slim Jim Battle Royal took place. The match featured 25 stars from the promotion. While several talented performers participated, it was LA Knight who emerged victorious.

This led to LA Knight becoming a spokesman for Slim Jim, and he continues to be part of the company's advertising two years later. Now, come WWE SummerSlam 2025, the company might host another Slim Jim Battle Royal.

If this happens, the right move would be for LA Knight to win again. Since he is their representative, it makes sense for branding purposes, but also because it will help Knight keep some momentum. There could even be a title opportunity on the line to sweeten the pot.

#3. LA Knight could return to the WWE United States Title scene

LA Knight is a two-time WWE United States Champion. He first won the title by defeating Logan Paul in a moment fans loved. He then lost the belt to Shinsuke Nakamura but later regained it from The King of Strong Style.

The Megastar has been dealing with Solo Sikoa off and on for a long time, including on WWE Friday Night SmackDown just this past week. Sikoa is the current United States Champion, having won the gold from Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions.

Since Solo and LA Knight keep interacting, Knight's focus might turn back to the United States Championship scene. Who knows, he might even challenge Sikoa for the title at SummerSlam or face both Solo and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat Match. Of course, there are other options for LA in a Triple Threat Match, too.

#2. He could battle Bronson Reed and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match

LA Knight has had issues with Seth Rollins and his stable for a while now, but he's not the only one. Roman Reigns returned on WWE RAW to seek revenge on the group, and his cousin, Jey Uso, also has issues with the faction.

Many believe that Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker will face off at SummerSlam. This also naturally leads analysts to think that Jey Uso and Bronson Reed will compete at the WWE premium live event. However, things could be shaken up.

Instead of Jey and Bronson going at it, it could be a Triple Threat Match with LA Knight. Jey and LA are seemingly on decent terms, but they aren't exactly friends. Add in both guys disliking Reed, and it could turn into a combustible situation with all three men battling it out.

#1. The Megastar could turn heel and join Paul Heyman's stable

As mentioned earlier, LA Knight has had issues with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Both sides have attacked each other, and Rollins and Knight even faced off at Saturday Night's Main Event.

That being said, LA Knight is no dummy. The WWE star is likely well aware that the numbers are not in his favor. Until then, the chance of him becoming world champion is quite slim. This might be where LA could take a turn nobody sees coming: a heel turn.

Knight could shock the world and align with Breakker and Reed, perhaps at SummerSlam. For example, he could show up and seemingly be ready to even the odds, but out of nowhere, he could spike Roman with the BFT. This would make for shocking TV and give The Megastar a whole new edge in WWE.

