"When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?" - Naomi and Jimmy Uso could step away from WWE, hopes Rikishi

Naomi and Jimmy Uso have been thriving independently on the WWE main roster. However, Rikishi is expecting them to step away from the Stamford-based promotion to move on to bigger and better things.Earlier this year, Naomi revealed that she doesn't have much time left in the ring due to health issues.Most importantly, she wants to step away from wrestling to start a family with her other half, to whom she's been married for over a decade.Speaking on the latest edition of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker said he has been asking Naomi and Jimmy for a grandchild forever now.Rikishi hopes that the couple would take an extended break from the wrestling business to expand their family and try their hand in Hollywood.&quot;Oh, I've been asking her and my son, Jonathan [Jimmy], for a minute, man, you know, what I mean? You know, it's time. They've been doing it for a minute, what, 17 years? And every time I see [them], 'When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?' So, let's hope. Hopefully, you know that happens. Hopefully, you know, they kind of, you know, venture out to other things, and entertainment. Besides professional wrestling, they're both great actors, they're in good shape, you know, they definitely got a lot of... they're charismatic. So, I think, you know, Hollywood could be calling their names.&quot; (From 19:18 - 20:00)You can listen to the full podcast below:What's next for Naomi as the WWE Women's World Champion?Naomi hogged the spotlight at WWE Evolution last weekend. She successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's World Champion.The Glow will now put her title on the line against Mami and Genius of the Sky in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.Will she be able to walk out of MetLife Stadium as the champion? Only time will tell.