  • BREAKING: Naomi's opponents for SummerSlam 2025 confirmed on the RAW after WWE Evolution

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 15, 2025 00:40 GMT
It's going to be huge (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Naomi opened the show on Monday Night RAW, just one night after her incredible Money in the Bank cash-in. Now the target of the RAW women's division, her SummerSlam 2025 match and opponents are official.

This week on the RAW after Evolution, WWE quickly began the build-up to SummerSlam 2025. With only three weeks and three episodes to build to the big two-night event, WWE needed to be quick.

Rhea Ripley confronted the newly-crowned champion and warned her that she was now on "her list." Iyo Sky, the previous champion, then came out, and Adam Pearce stopped the bickering by announcing that the Women's World Title would be defended in a triple-threat match at SummerSlam 2025.

It will be Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky, which was technically the match that took place when the title change happened at Evolution 2025.

However, considering that the match only lasted for a few seconds, we're going to see this get a proper run-back at MetLife Stadium.

This is going to be one of the biggest Women's World Title matches since the inception of the championship a couple of years ago.

Edited by Rohit Nath
