WWE Evolution 2025 - Star ratings for every match

Seven years after the first one, Evolution once again proved that the women's division is one of WWE's biggest strengths. Every single match delivered, making this one of the best premium live events of the year.

Ad

But what stole the show? We know who did, but there was a lot more than the surprise ending. So, let's get right into it. Here is every match at Evolution 2025 and their ratings out of five.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley - Women's Intercontinental Championship

Evolution 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

This was the perfect way to open Evolution. All three women gave their all, crafting a fantastic triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. The belt feels like one of the biggest prizes in WWE today, as a result.

Ad

Trending

The action at Evolution was seamless and gritty, as Becky Lynch showed why she is one of the greatest of all time. The Man was phenomenal here, putting on a relentless performance opposite Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Their movesets meshed well with each other, as both challengers came close to winning.

Everyone showed more and more urgency as the match went on, with it peaking at the end. The Role Model hit the Rose Plant on Valkyria, before Lynch pinned her with a very creative backslide. It was a fun way to end an entertaining match, although WWE could have given it slightly more time.

Ad

Rating: ****1/4

#2. Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace - NXT Women's Championship

Jordynne Grace had a solid performance at Evolution, displaying her diverse offense. The challenger executed many power moves and dove all over the place, but it wasn't enough to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Blake Monroe betrayed Grace by hitting her with the belt, allowing Jacy Jayne to pick up the win. This was fine, but a few moves did not work out as expected. Overall, a huge comedown from the excellent opener.

Ad

Rating: ***1/4

#3. The Judgment Day vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Evolution 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

This was a fantastic match. Every woman shone here, in their own unique way. Asuka was at her fiery best, while Kairi Sane's striking was on point. Charlotte Flair had a great hot tag spot and saved Alexa Bliss from an explosive Spear from Zaria. Meanwhile, Sol Ruca may have been the MVP, with a marvellous athletic performance.

Ad

However, the end saw Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The latter hit the Tejana Bomb on Ruca for the win. The Judgment Day duo worked well at the end, following some great action.

Rating: ****

#4. Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus - WWE Women's Championship

Evolution 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

Trish Stratus is timeless. That's all we can say after her showing at Evolution. The WWE Hall of Famer took a woman 23 years younger than her to the limit. Stratus had an answer for most of Tiffany Stratton's moves, including the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. The two traded slaps, while Trish hit Stratusfaction for a close two-count.

Ad

However, it was Stratton who left Evolution with the WWE Women's Championship after she countered a Moonsault and successfully hit the PME. This was a fun match, although it would have been better and more heated had it not been confirmed less than two weeks ago.

Rating: ***3/4

#5. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill - No Holds Barred Match

With Bianca Belair as the special guest referee, Naomi and Jade Cargill engaged in an all-out brawl at Evolution. It began outside the ring as The Storm was making her entrance. We saw the regular kendo sticks, steel stairs, and chairs being used, but there was so much more.

Ad

Cargill put a trash can on Naomi and hit a Pump Kick, before nearly maiming her with a toolbox. The former AEW star even hit her with a TV camera. Meanwhile, she was dropkicked into a monitor on the side of the announce table. Naomi sent Jade Cargill through a table and was about to Moonsault her through another, before The Storm recovered to hit Jaded from the second rope for the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was a great match, worthy of ending the long saga between Cargill and Naomi. The latter's night didn't end there, though.

Rating: ****

#6. WWE Evolution Battle Royal

This was a solid showcase of the women's division on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The stars of the developmental brand were particularly impressive, with Kelani Jordan using her athleticism to survive an early elimination. Lash Legend, Lola Vice, and Jaida Parker had good showings as well.

Ad

Giulia was eliminated by Zelina Vega, while Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice had a run-in with Nikki Bella. Nia Jax was also dominant at Evolution, but she did not win. This was Stephanie Vaquer's Battle Royal. She was the best choice to win, and WWE delivered.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaquer and Lash Legend worked together to eliminate Jax before La Primera overcame the NXT star to emerge victorious. She will challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris as a result. All in all, the Evolution Battle Royal was a success. A lot of stars got their moment here.

Rating: ***1/2

#7. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi - Women's World Championship

The main event of Evolution was, unsurprisingly, the best match on the show. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have beautiful chemistry in the ring, with this match possibly being their greatest outing against each other, even if neither of them won.

Ad

The action took some time to get going, but once both women laid in their biggest moves, there was no looking back. SKY flew all over the place, while Ripley was at her powerful best. They even fought in the crowd after the referee was taken out. IYO dove onto Mami from the stands in what was an incredible moment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Genius of the Sky hit a Powerbomb outside the ring and hit the Over the Moonsault as the referee recovered to count, but it wasn't enough. Both women were down after a Spanish Fly from the top rope, allowing an injured Naomi to appear and cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

She was inserted into the match, hit IYO SKY with the briefcase, and followed it up with the Split Legged Moonsault for the win. This was a brilliant swerve to end one of the best WWE matches of the year. Naomi shocked the world to stand tall as Evolution came to a close.

Rating: ****3/4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!